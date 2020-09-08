Paramount Center for the Arts Postpones Programming Until 2021

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud has made the decision to remain closed until at least the beginning of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director, Bob Johnson says his organization is concerned as they continue to navigate and monitor the pandemic. “We see a flattened curve in Minnesota but, at a higher level. Who knows what the fall might bring.”

He added they have been monitoring the situation daily and are following a Risk Assessment Planner which gathers data daily across every county in the U.S. It helps to predict the risk of an attendee having COVID-19 based on the size of the event. As of September 8th in Minnesota, with 8,531 “circulating cases,” the risk is 19.5% that someone would be infected in a group of 200. In Stearns County, with the 4th highest number of cases across all 87 counties, Johnson says the risk is much higher than that.

Johnson says his concern is focused on the safety of patrons, performers and staff while the center has already cancelled, postponed and rescheduled shows and classes.

The Paramount Center for the Arts has been shut down to the public since March 14.