Paramount’s Block Party Moves Indoors Today Due to Weather

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Paramount Center for the Arts is throwing a Block Party to celebrate their 100th anniversary...but, Mother Nature and the forecast calling for rain is moving the party indoors.

Organizers say based on weather predictions of rain and thunderstorms for this afternoon and evening the Paramount Center for the Arts has decided to move all Block Party performances inside to the Paramount Theatre.

The Block Party will no longer be held outside on Saint Germain. Due to space limitations, artist booths, food/drink vendors and kids’ activities will not be possible.



Performance Schedule:

3:30pm – Buckets N Boards

5:30pm – SCSU Nepalese Student Association

7:00pm – Program Honoring Covid Heroes

7:30pm – The Killer Vees “I Am He Said” Tribute to Neil Diamond concert.

The free community celebration is taking place from 3 to 9 p.m. on St. Germain Street, inside the Paramount Center for the Arts.