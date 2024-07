By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Part of a popular hiking trail in St. Cloud will close next week for construction.

Beaver Island Trail will close on Monday, July 22, from 3rd Avenue South to Veterans Bridge.

In that area, crews will work on retaining wall repairs and erosion control improvements.

Trail detours will not be posted.

The closure is expected to last until late Aug. 2024.