By Grace Jacobson / News Director

WOODLAND TWP., Minn. — A section of County Road 110 in Woodland Township will close for five days.

The Wright County Highway Department says the section of road will close on Monday, Oct. 16.

It’s for crews to remove a failing cattle pass just north of County Highway 30.

Weather permitting, the road will reopen by the end-of-day Friday, Oct. 20.

A detour will not be posted.