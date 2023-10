By Grace Jacobson / News Director

CLEARWATER TWP., Minn. — The Wright County Highway Department says a section of County Road 128 just west of Kramer Avenue Northwest will close next Monday.

It’s due to a culvert replacement project.

The road is expected to be closed for three days, weather permitting.

A detour will not be posted.

The Department asks drivers to use alternate routes and plan on additional drive-time during the closure.