Parts of Central Minn. Still Experiencing Severe Drought

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Parts of Central Minn. are still experiencing a severe drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor released its weekly drought map Thursday.

The vast majority of the state is in a moderate drought with other parts experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

A severe drought is affecting Anoka, Benton, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Sherburne county.

Parts of Aitkin, Chisago, Crow Wing, Morrison, Red Wing, Stearns and Wright county are in the severe drought category.

Many of those areas being affected by a severe drought haven’t seen significant rainfall since mid-May.