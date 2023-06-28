Patrols to Increase for Fourth of July

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Along with an increase in roadway patrols, expect to see an increase in water patrols this holiday weekend.

The DNR, State Patrol, county sheriff’s offices and other public safety agencies will increase patrols for intoxicated boat operators July 1-3.

It’s part of Operation Dry Water, a national campaign aimed at deterring boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The goal of Operation Dry Water is to reduce the number of BWI-related boating accidents and fatalities.

The DNR says “shared waterways mean shared responsibility… it’s up to every boater to make sure they’re keeping themselves and other boaters safe.