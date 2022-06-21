Paynesville Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash in St. Martin Early Sunday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A Paynesville man was injured after crashing his motorcycle early Sunday morning in St. Martin.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was contacted shortly after 1 a.m. with a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries on County Road 12 in St. Martin Township.

Deputies found a Harley Davidson motorcycle lying on its side in a driveway. After investigating, they learned that the driver had been traveling westbound on County Road 12 when he had to slow down and put his foot on the road. His foot then got caught under the bike which caused him to put the bike down and call for help.

The driver is 43-year-old Charlie McCool. He was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury to his leg. Authorities report alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash.