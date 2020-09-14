Pedestrain Hit by Semi on I-94 in Sauk Centre

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One person is dead in Sauk Centre after they were struck by a semi on Sunday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports the incident happened just after 4 a.m. when 29-year-old Jason Runge of Eagle Bend was heading west on Interstate 94.

Runge struck a pedestrian who was later pronounced dead at the scene by deputies.

Authorities are currently working on identifying the pedestrian who was killed.