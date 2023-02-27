Pedestrian and Vehicles Hit in Target East Parking Lot Sunday Afternoon

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud Police arrested an 18-year-old man on several charges after he hit a pedestrian and several vehicles in the Target East parking lot Sunday.

Police were called to the store on Lincoln Avenue Southeast just after 4:30 p.m. Calls were reporting not only did someone hit and run vehicles, but a man was also injured after being hit.

Officers found the driver still speeding through the parking lot when they arrived. The driver refused to stop and sped southbound on Lincoln Avenue Southeast. 18-year-old Nathan James Severtson was stopped a short time later and taken into custody.

Police reported Severtson appeared to be impaired and he was processed for driving under the influence. Separately, officers and firefighters helped the 29-year-old man who was hit in the parking lot. He was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The police investigation shows that Severtson appeared to swerve towards and intentionally strike the man as the pedestrian was walking in the parking lot. Prior to hitting the pedestrian he had struck two other occupied vehicles, the occupants inside were not injured.

Severtson was taken to the Benton County Jail where he was beiing held for court on multiple charges including second degree assault, with a vehicle, criminal vehicular operation, hit and run, DWI, and fleeing in a motor vehicle.