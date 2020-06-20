Pediatric Visits to Resume at CentraCare

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

For many, COVID-19 has put a pause on all in-person visits for pediatric patients.

Coming this Monday, June 22nd all in-person appointments will be opening back up for CentraCare patients. Appointments include well-child exams, sports physicals and immunization appointments too.

CentraCare Family Medicine Physician Libby Brever, MD said the COVID pandemic has resulted in delayed care for more than 50 percent of the local pediatric population – for both routine wellness visits and acute and chronic health problems. Brever also said the pediatricians and family medicine providers at CentraCare are here to take care of the children in the area, and they are ready to see them.

Patients who are due for routine care will be contacted. CentraCare continues to offer drive through vaccines to make sure children to stay up-to-date on their immunizations. To schedule an appointment, call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200.