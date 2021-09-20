Period Poverty: The Need For Menstrual Equity

Nyah Adams / News Director

The need for menstrual equity and the the end to the pink tax is far overdue. Join the Women’s Center this Wednesday, September 22nd for their “Women on Wednesday series,” co-sponsored by PERIOD chapter and Students for Choice. The conversation will run from 12 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. in the Atwood Theatre.

The pink tax is a tax put on women’s hygiene products that affects women across the country dealing with menstruation. Young girls, teenagers, and grown women are forced to stay home from school, work, and other responsibilities because access to tampons and pads is not within in their reach.

The PERIOD chapter has taken some measures into their own hands. Free tampons and pads have been placed in all bathroom’s in the Atwood Memorial Center but much more needs to be done to reach menstrual equity.

Join the conversation and the panel for a conversation about the international reaches of period poverty and what local change makers are doing to create menstrual equity here at home and beyond.