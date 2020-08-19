Phone Scam Warning in St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Several scam calls have been reported in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department says scammers have been calling residents and telling them they have a warrant for their arrest, and then asking for personal information including their social security number and financial information.

The caller has been using a technique which makes the number they are calling from appear to be a legitimate number for the St. Cloud Police Department.

If the Police Department was the caller, they would not ask for this information, especially not over the phone.

The Police Department wants to remind the public to not give out personal information over the phone. If you receive a call similar to the ones reported, hang up.