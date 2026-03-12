Pioneer Place to Host Benefit Concert for Immigrant Family Support

By Cece Sauer / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A benefit concert, art auction, and silent auction will take place Sunday, March 29, at Pioneer Place on Fifth to support the needs of immigrant families.

The benefit concert will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and headlined by Michael Shynes, along with musician Dalmar Yare and comedian Jason Schommer.

“This is a night for joy, laughter, and community,” said volunteer organizer Dawn Yilek. “We will come together to support our immigrant neighbors.”

The silent auction will be hosted online and available for viewing in person at Pioneer Place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The art auction bidding will take place online, with pieces on display at B-Side Indie music Cafe from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 29.

All proceeds will be donated to the Central Minnesota Community Foundation and distributed to area nonprofits.

This event is organized by Central MN Shynes, a charity group made of local community members whose goal is to support families in need.