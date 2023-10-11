Places Light Up Purple for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

And: Places around the St. Cloud area are lighting up purple to raise awareness.

It’s part of the Light Up Purple initiative by Anna Marie’s Alliance, a local nonprofit serving survivors of domestic violence

Purple is the nationally-recognized color of domestic violence awareness.

Anna Marie’s Alliance Director of Development Lori Eich says they are “always looking for creative ways to call attention to this issue and find ways for community members to get involved.”

And: The community is getting involved!

Water towers, businesses and homes have all begun to light up purple to show their support.

Photos provided by Anna Marie’s Alliance.

Anna Marie’s Alliance is located in St. Cloud.

Anyone in need of domestic violence help can use their confidential, free services by calling 320-251-7203 or visiting annamaries.org.

They also have a 24/7 crisis line at 320-253-6900.

If you are in danger, please call 911.