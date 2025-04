By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — The Plymouth Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) will be closed for six to eight weeks.

Beginning Monday, April 14, 2025, the exam station will be closed while the road test course is repaired and repaved.

Wright County asks Residents to be advised and go to other locations during this time for their driver’s testing.

There’s no further information available at this time.