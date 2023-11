By Grace Jacobson / News Director

BROOTEN, Minn. — The Belgrade/Brooten Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a Brooten alley.

The body was found around 1:20 p.m. Thursday in an alley behind Western Avenue.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and the identity of the victim has not been released.