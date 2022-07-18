Jul 18, 2022
Police Investigating Report of Gunshots in North St. Cloud Sunday
By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter
St. Cloud Police are investigating a report of someone firing a handgun on the city’s Northside Sunday.
Police were called just after 12:15 p.m. to an address in the 1200 block of 14th Street North. Commander Brett Mushatt says police were informed that someone fired the gun and then was seen going into a house within a block of the shooting. They could not make contact with anyone in the home so officers got a search warrant and the St. Cloud SWAT Team was called in to assist with the situation.
They did not find anyone in the house, no one was injured in the incident. However, the investigation into the shots fired continues.