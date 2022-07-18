Police Investigating Report of Gunshots in North St. Cloud Sunday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud Police are investigating a report of someone firing a handgun on the city’s Northside Sunday.

Police were called just after 12:15 p.m. to an address in the 1200 block of 14th Street North. Commander Brett Mushatt says police were informed that someone fired the gun and then was seen going into a house within a block of the shooting. They could not make contact with anyone in the home so officers got a search warrant and the St. Cloud SWAT Team was called in to assist with the situation.

Source: Google maps

They did not find anyone in the house, no one was injured in the incident. However, the investigation into the shots fired continues.