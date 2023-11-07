Police looking for suspects in Waite Park robbery

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

WAITE PARK, Minn. — Waite Park Police are asking for the public’s help in a robbery investigation.

Police say a woman was walking into a store in Waite Park when she was robbed by three men in ski masks. It happened around 7 p.m. Monday.

The woman was pushed to the ground and her purse was taken before the three suspects ran from the scene.

Police say the suspects were described as black men, all with their faces covered. And: One suspect wore a black sweatshirt with a red scorpion on the front.

Any information or video footage of the suspects is asked to be sent to the Waite Park Police Department.