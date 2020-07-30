Police Searching for Owner of Recovered Stolen Go-Cart

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The investigation regarding criminal suspects, stolen building materials and a go-cart is currently active and on-going.

This past Sunday morning two suspects were seen taking building materials from a business in the 16400 block of Hwy 10 NW in Langola Township. The citizen that saw this happen followed the suspects as they fled the scene with building materials and a go-cart on board the trailer attached to the truck.

During a dangerous chase between citizen and suspects, one suspect climbed onto the truck bed and unhitched the trailer containing the go-cart and materials mid-chase. The pursuing citizen then stopped the chase after deciding it was too dangerous to continue.

The Benton County Sheriff’s office recovered the building materials and go-cart and want to find the go-cart owner.

Investigators learned that the trailer had been stolen two days earlier from a business in the city of Rice.

Investigating deputies, with the assistance of Crow Wing County deputies, were able to locate the suspect vehicle in Crow Wing County and identify the occupants of the vehicle.

The go-cart is a Manco brand White Fox 2 go-cart with bright green padding on the left side, front, and top of the frame. The go-cart has purple padding on the right side of the frame.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the go-cart owner and asks them to contact their office at (320) 968-7201.