Police Searching For Stolen Truck And Trailer

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen truck and trailer.

Picture of Stolen Truck

Sheriff Troy Heck reports a truck and flatbed trailer were stolen from a residence in the 13800 block of 78th St NE near Ronneby.

The truck is a red 2008 GMC Sierra four door pickup. It has black wheels and does not have GMC badging or moldings.

The trailer is a black 2003 Elite brand 32 to 34 foot goose neck flat bed. It is a tandem axle trailer with ramps. The trailer also has some rust present and did not have anything on it at the time of the theft.

Deputies also believe the trailer might have minor damage as evidence shows the suspect hit a post while leaving the area.

There are no suspects currently and anyone with information about this crime or the suspects is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.