Police Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Suspects in Community OutPost Arson

By Blake Theisen / KVSC News Director / @btheisen24

The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in the arson of the St. Cloud Community OutPost.

The OutPost was started on fire early Wednesday morning, at roughly 3 a.m. Security footage has caught two suspects on camera. One of the suspects can be seen carrying a gas can and then pouring a flammable liquid on the house and lighting it on fire.

Security camera footage captured two suspects, one of which was carrying a gas can.

The fire was put out but it did cause damage to the exterior of the house.

This case remains an active investigation with the St Cloud Police and Fire Departments. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department.