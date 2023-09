Grace Jacobson / News Director

Planning on going for a hike?

It might be cut short if you hike at a popular St. Cloud trail.

The City of St. Cloud says that a portion of Beaver Island Trail will be closed effective immediately.

The trail will be closed from 33rd Street South to 38th Street South due to a planned utility extension.

Trail detours will not be posted.

The closure is expected to last until early Nov.