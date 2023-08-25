Portion of Hwy. 10 to Close Monday for 52 Hours

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The City of St. Cloud says a portion of Highway 10 will close on Monday for 52 hours.

Both directions of Highway 10 will close at Highway 23 between 15th Avenue and 7th Street Southeast in St. Cloud and Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids.

The closure will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday and be in effect until noon on Wednesday.

Detour routes will be posted.

The City says the 52-hour closure is necessary to remove the old westbound Highway 23 bridge.

They ask people to plan accordingly and seek alternate routes as motorists will encounter stop-and-go traffic along detour routes, especially at peak travel times.

They say through travelers can use Highway 15, Interstate 94 and Highway 24 as an alternate route of Highway 10.

Highway 23 will remain open to head-to-head traffic on the eastbound bridge over Highway 10.