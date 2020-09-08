Notification of Predatory Offender Moving to St. Cloud

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department is releasing information on predatory offender Eric Joesef Terhaar and his movement to St. Cloud.

Terhaar is moving into a residence in the 100 block of 12th Ave North on September 14th. He has served his sentence imposed by the court.

St. Cloud PD will air an informational video about Terhaar on the St. Cloud public access television station on Friday, September 11.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Community Crime Impact Team of the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4324 or the St. Cloud Police Department Information Desk at 320-345-4444 (select option 2 when prompted).