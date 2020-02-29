Press Bar Owner Arrested on Suspicion of Arson

The owner of the Press Bar and Parlor has been arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on probable cause that he intentionally set the fire that burned down the building.

According to a press release from the ATF, they, along with the St. Cloud Fire Department, St. Cloud Police Department, and the State Fire Marshall’s Office, determined that Andy Welsh, the owner of the Press Bar, is the individual responsible for setting the fire. This determination was made based on their ongoing investigation.

Authorities arrested Welsh today under probable cause for pending arson-related charges. Welsh is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The investigation is still ongoing.