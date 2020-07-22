Primary Election Mail Ballots Sent out to Voters

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Mail in ballots for the August 11th Primary Election have been sent out to voters in areas within mail-in vote jurisdiction. This includes the following townships:

Collegeville P1, Crow Lake, Crow River, Farming, Getty, Grove, Lake George, Lake Henry, Luxemburg, Melrose, Munson, North Fork, Oak, Raymond, St. Martin, Sauk Centre, Spring Hill, Wakefield, and Zion. It also includes the following cities: Belgrade, Brooten, Elrosa, Greenwald, Lake Henry, Meire Grove, New Munich, Roscoe, Spring Hill, St. Anthony, St. Martin, and St. Rosa.

Returned ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received within 2 days of the election.

If you have not received a ballot yet and you live in a township listed above then you should contact the Stearns County Elections Division at 320-656-3920 or by email at elections@co.stearns.mn.us.

Drop boxes are also available in different locations for those who choose not to mail in the ballot. The three locations are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020. The three drop boxes are below.

City of Melrose, 225 1st St NE

City of Sauk Centre, 320 Oak St S

City of Paynesville, 221 Washburne Ave

If you would like to vote on Election Day you may do so at the Stearns County Service Center at 3301 County Road 138 in Waite Park from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.