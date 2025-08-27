Primary Elections are in for Senate District 29

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

WRIGHT CTY., Minn. — Election results are in following the Tuesday, Aug. 26 Senate District 29 election.

Three candidates were competing for the Republican spot on the Nov. 4 general election ballot.

According to a media release from Wright County, Michael Holmstrom Jr. won the primary with 73.38% of votes, defeating Bradley Kurtz and Rachel Davis.

For the Democrat side, Louis McNutt ran unopposed and received 460 votes in the election.

McNutt and Holmstrom Jr. will face off in November for the vacant senate position, which was previously held by Sen. Bruce Anderson who passed away in July.

These numbers are unofficial until certified by the Secretary of State’s Office, according to county officials.