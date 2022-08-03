Primary Voting Options in Stearns County Now Through Tuesday, August 9

By Jo McMullen / KVSC radio

As Minnesota’s primary day approaches next Tuesday Stearns County officials are sharing information about the different places you can vote in-person.

Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says Stearns County residents now have more options available to vote in-person. Until August 9th there is an opportunity for absentee voters to directly input their ballot into the ballot tabulator.

Also all Stearns County residents may vote in-person at one of three locations:

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

St. Cloud City Hall

Stearns County Service Center

Melrose City Hall

Voting hours at each of these three locations are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday, August 6 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you live in Cold Spring, Paynesville, St. Augusta, St. Joseph, and Sauk Centre you can vote in-person at your city offices during their normal business office hours and Saturday August from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.