Princeton Man Dies After Hitting Trees in Baldwin Township Tuesday Night

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Sherburne County Sheriff says a Princeton man died after his car left the road and hit trees Tuesday night.

Thirty-four-year-old Joshua B. Wettschreck was heading West on 305th Ave. Northwest around 9:30 p.m. when his car left the road and entered the ditch in the 13000 block of Baldwin Township.

First responders say Wettschreck was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived on the scene. He was then taken to Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured during the crash.