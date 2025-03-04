Professor at SCSU is named as one of the state’s top educators for 2025

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A professor, at St. Cloud State University has been named one of the state’s top educators.

Dr. J. Scott Baker, an associate professor of secondary education, was honored by the Minnesota State Board of Trustees Awards for Excellence as a 2025 Educator of the Year in Excellence in Teaching category.

The Board of Trustees Awards for Excellence recognized educators for consistently demonstrating a commitment to student learning at Minnesota State’s colleges and universities.

“My work has always been about uplifting and providing space for preservice teachers to express themselves; this award means that their voices are being heard,” Baker said.

Baker was one of three SCSU employees to receive awards from the state.

Dr. Melanie Guentzel, the director of graduate student services, was recognized as a 2025 Outstanding Service Faculty recipient.

Dr. Jungwon Ahn, the assistant professor of environmental and technological studies, was named as a 2025 Outstanding Educator.

Award winners will be formally honored at a luncheon on April 16, 2025, in St. Paul.