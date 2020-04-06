Promise Neighborhood Announces Adopt-A-Stormdrain Program

The City of St. Cloud is looking for your help to keep your neighborhood clean from polluted storm water.

Promise Neighborhood is announcing a new program for residents where they can adopt-a-stormdrain to help keep their area clean of sediment, trash, yard waste and debris. Keeping storm drains clean protects waterways from polluted storm water runoff that flows unfiltered from our streets into local waterways.

This is a great opportunity for residents to stay connected in their community and help make a difference by working together.

To adopt a drain and create an account, visit their website.