Protest Rally To Take Place At Great River Regional Library

Brian Moos / News Director



ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A protest rally in St. Cloud is being organized this weekend. On Saturday, June 14, Americans for Democracy and Benton/Stearns County Progressives will be holding the No Kings Rally. The rally will be from 1 to 3 p.m. outside of the Great River Regional Library.

The rally is a part of the national 50501 movement, a pushback over what organizers say is authoritarian overreach by the Trump administration. Central Minnesota Action says all are welcome to attend, as this will be a family-friendly event.

More information about the No Kings Rally can be found on the Central Minnesota Action website.