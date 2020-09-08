Sep 8, 2020
Public Archery Range Now Open in Melrose
By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director
The Stearns County park system has added a new addition to one of its parks in Melrose.
An archery range is now open 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset May through October at Oak Township park.
Eagle Scout Ethan Kierzrk pitched the idea to the Stearns county Parks department and had it approved back in 2019.
The archery bags were donated by Scheels. The range does have rules that must be followed by visitors:
- Practice good sportsmanship
- All persons must be clear of the range before shooting can begin
- Arrows must be shot from designated shooting line and must be aimed and released only at the targets
- All archers must shoot arrows at the same time
- All archers must retrieve arrows at the same time
- Archers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult
- Only target field points may be used in provided targets
- When searching for a lost arrow beyond the targets, place your bow in front of the target so that other archers are aware of your presence
- Remove all litter, take with you what you brought
- Please use the donation box as this helps maintain the range
- All Stearns County Parks Ordinances apply