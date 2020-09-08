Public Archery Range Now Open in Melrose

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County park system has added a new addition to one of its parks in Melrose.

An archery range is now open 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset May through October at Oak Township park.

Eagle Scout Ethan Kierzrk pitched the idea to the Stearns county Parks department and had it approved back in 2019.

The archery bags were donated by Scheels. The range does have rules that must be followed by visitors: