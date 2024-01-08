Public sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hrs. of snowfall

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — When clearing your driveway, make sure you clear the sidewalks, too.

Per St. Cloud City Ordinance, property owners are required to clear public sidewalks within 24 hours of a snowfall.

Snow piles on sidewalks create a significant safety issue as they force pedestrians to walk in the road. In order to increase pedestrian safety, sidewalks must remain cleared the full width.

Pushing snow into sidewalks, streets or alleyways is prohibited and subject to an administrative fine of $250 per incident.

Any questions can be directed to the St. Cloud Public Works Department or the city’s website for more information.