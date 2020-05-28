Quarry Park Postpones Popular Park Amenity

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

One of the most booming hot-spots for summer fun in St. Cloud will not be seeing as much action in the coming weeks.

Quarry Park and Nature Preserve has decided to suspend the quarries for swimming until further notice. In the summer it is common to find 300 or more locals enjoying the warm summer sun at Quarry Park, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials believe the pool-like atmosphere could create difficulty for social distancing measures.

The park will stay open for other fun amenities like hiking and viewing the granite quarries. With over 150,000 visitors per year the park officials look to open the quarries for swimming as soon as possible and will monitor the situation until it is safe to do so.