Queerspace Collective is Coming to St. Cloud

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

If you are part of the LGBTQ+ Community there is a support center coming to Central Minnesota that provides a place where you belong and feel safe at.

Queerspace Collective, a Twin Cities based LBGBTQ youth organization, is opening a site-based mentorship program in St. Cloud to empower youth to increase their self-esteem and develop a deeper sense of belonging, cultural identity and pride.

Development and Communications Director Elizabeth Olson says that Queerspace collective chose to expand to St. Cloud based on feedback from the local LGBTQ and allied community, and the proximity to more rural communities where specific resources and supports for youth are unavailable or inaccessible.

Citing the record-breaking wave of anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ legislation across the country, Queerspace collective plans to work alongside the local community to provide space for youth to be their authentic selves. The program helps make connections with others who understand and can help navigate their experience as queer and trans people.

Nationally, 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth. They are two to three times more likely than their heterosexual peers to consider suicide.

A community gathering is planned for Friday, March 31st at Jupiter Moon Ice Cream in St. Joseph to celebrate the launch of their new location.