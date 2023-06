By Alexander Fern / News Director

The Race Unity Day Summer Kickoff will occur in St. Cloud on Saturday.

The event takes place from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on June 3rd at 1114 9th Avenue SE in St. Cloud and is free to the public.

Food will be provided as well as other activities such as Henna artists, a resource fair, an art booth, and more.

If you have any questions regarding the event, please call 320-251-0571.