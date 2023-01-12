Rare Opportunity: Tours of the Stearns County Jail & Law Enforcement Center Facilities

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Stearns County is giving you an opportunity to explore what may be a curious location, the Stearns County Jail.

They’re giving residents a rare opportunity to tour the Stearns County Jail and Law Enforcement Center. The Sheriff’s Office is hosting an open house event on Saturday, January 21st from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Credit: City of St. Cloud

Deputies and officials will take attendees on a walk-through of the Law Enforcement Center, which will include portions of the jail, shooting range, 9-1-1 Dispatch Center, interview rooms, workout area and the garage containing sheriff vehicles.

You will also be able to tour behind closed doors and catch a glimpse at the inner workings of the Sheriff’s Office. Tours will take a look inside squad cars, watch a police dog in action, see the drone used by deputies, SWAT vehicles and equipment and see gadgets deputies carry with them – tasers, defibrillators, car cameras and squad laptops.

The tours are family friends and include some free items for kids.