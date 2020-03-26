REAL ID Deadline Pushed Back One Year

Federal officials have postponed the deadline for REAL ID requirements to board a domestic flight.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials postponed the deadline of October 1, 2020 to October 1 of 2021. The decision was made to help accommodate to the closings of many Department of Motor Vehicle offices. With the closures, officials found it best to avoid the long lines and waits in a crowded rooms to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The REAL ID allows people to board planes, visit military installations, or enter a secure federal building.