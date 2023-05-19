Recovery Community Network Receives Substantial Grant

Jakub Blum / Reporter

The Recovery Community Network received a $300,000 grant from the State of Minnesota for assisting justices involved individuals with reentry into the Central Minn. Community.

Maj. John Donovan, Board Chair of the RNC said, “We are thrilled to have been chosen as one of seven pilot Recovery Community Organizations for this effort. These funds will allow us to work with justice involved individuals to reduce readmission rates and to increase recovery resiliency and recovery capital.”

Maj. Donovan says the grant will be administered over a three-year period.

The Recovery Community Network is a St. Cloud, Minn. nonprofit agency founded in 2014.

They provide services to those living with or seeking help with a substance use disorder.

Services are free and focus on peer-to-peer recovery coaching, education and advocacy.