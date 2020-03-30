Recovery Community Network Stops In-Person Services, Announces New Program

The Recovery Community Network (RCN) of Central Minnesota has announced that it has stopped all in person peer-to-peer recovery services in compliance with Federal and State Guidelines and has announced a new program to still help people in recovery.

The decision to discontinue the in person programs are only for the foreseeable future in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. However, services will still be available via call, text, or online mediums.

The Director of The Recovery Community Network, John Donovan, said that it was “important to remember that Substance Use Disorder (SUD) is a medical condition” and that it would be wrong to completely cut off access to recovery support services.

To help remain connected with the community and those in need, the RCN is introducing a new program called TORS (Telephone/Text Online Recovery Services) that will be available to all people in recovery.

TORS will provide online and telephone resources that are easily accessible from a phone or computer and are free.