By Grace Jacobson / News Director

Fall clean up time is here, which means the Holiday season is near.

Any unused, non-working and broken Christmas lights can be brought into the Compost and Recycling Center in Buffalo for free disposal.

The Center is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until Friday, Nov. 17.

There will also be a disposal box at the Wright County Government Center during the month of Dec.