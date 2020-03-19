Red Cross Experiencing Severe Shortage of Blood

The American Red Cross needs your help with a severe blood shortage due to numerous amounts of blood drive cancellations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents in St. Cloud can donate at the St. Cloud Blood Donation Center, which is located on West St. Germain Street and is across from the Great River Regional Library. The center is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. You can schedule your appointment by visiting the Red Cross online , using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

In the Minnesota-Dakotas Region, 80 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 2,500 fewer blood donations.