Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning on Thursday, Oct. 17, for 85 counties in Minn. due to extreme fire danger.

Counties in central Minn. are in a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m.

Those counties do include Benton, Hennepin, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne and Wright.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under gusty winds and low relative humidity.

The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.

For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website.

To receive email updates on current wildfire risk and open burning restrictions in Minnesota text “FIRE” to 66468.