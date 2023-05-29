Red Flag Warning Issued For Three Minnesota Counties

By Alexander Fern / News Director

A Red Flag warning has been issued for three northeast Minnesota counties until 8:00 P.M. Monday night.

Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties are affected by this warning and residents are advised to avoid starting any types of fires/outdoor sparking.

A Red Flag warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the current weather conditions, including low humidity, gusty winds, and dry fuels. Residents should not burn in those counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits during the Red Flag Warning, and campfires are discouraged.