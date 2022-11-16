Regan Bulger Named WCHA Rookie of the Week

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @Max_Steigauf

St. Cloud State’s freshman Regan Bulger was named WCHA rookie of the week earlier this week.

Regan Bulger takes a break before playing in the Hall of Fame game against the #1 Gophers.

Bulger was an exceptional part of the Huskies defense against the #1 Minnesota Golden Gophers and #7/8 Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs last week. She led the team in blocked shots with five in all three games last week for the Huskies. Bulger also leads the WCHA in blocked shots with 37 so far this year.

This is Bulger’s first time receiving an award from the WCHA. Bulger came to St. Cloud after playing at Shattuck St. Mary’s and Fairbault High School.