Regional Airport Authority Commission Seeks New Members

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Multiple counties in the area have teamed together to create a new commission to govern and manage the St. Cloud Regional Airport for different reasons.

Each county in the area needs two members to

· Promote the public welfare and to service the public interest, convenience and necessity

· Promote national, state and local air navigation and transportation

· Develop the full potential of aviation in the St. Cloud Regional Airport as an aviation center

· Provide for the most economical and effective use of aeronautic facilities and services located at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

A commissioner to oversee the other members will be appointed through mutual agreement of the 4 county entities; Stearns County, Benton and Sherburne Counties and the City of St. Cloud.

If you are interested in serving on the Regional Airport Authority Commission head to the Stearns County website. Applications must be submitted by next week, Wednesday, July 22.