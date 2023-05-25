Register Your Water Structures!

Grace Jacobson / News Director

With Memorial Weekend coming up, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people to register their water structures.

Swim rafts, water trampolines, slides, swim area buoys, slalom courses and more that remain on the water between sunset and sunrise and do not extend from shore need a permit from the county.

The permit allows the Sheriff’s Office to know where these structures are located and who the owners are.

Permit requests are available on the Wright County website under Special Permits.

There is no cost to get a permit.