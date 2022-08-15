Registration Open Now for October’s Special Youth Hunt

By Nyah Adams / News Director

Through August 19th, those ages 12 to 15 at the time of the hunt can register for a special youth hunting weekend taking place October 20-23.

The Minnesota DNR says there is a limited number of permits for each hunt and adults must accompany youths during these hunts.

In several state parks and in the Rydell National Wildlife Refuge there will be various individual hunting days.

More information, including special youth hunt locations and dates, is available on the Minnesota DNR website.